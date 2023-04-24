Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

