Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.