Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Cut by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

