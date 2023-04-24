Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Boosted by Zacks Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

