Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Issued By DA Davidson

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.