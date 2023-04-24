Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Issued By DA Davidson

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 350.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
