Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.37.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$31.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

