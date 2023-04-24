Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

KEY stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

