Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

