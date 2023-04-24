Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $227.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $334.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

