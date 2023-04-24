Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

