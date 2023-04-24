Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile



Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

