Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

