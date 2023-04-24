Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

