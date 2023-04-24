Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Boosted by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 4.3 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.