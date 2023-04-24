Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 255,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

