Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MUR opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

