Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $146.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.42. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RLI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 15.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

