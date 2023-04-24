Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

