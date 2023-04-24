Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.