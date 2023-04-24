Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

