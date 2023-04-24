Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.35 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

