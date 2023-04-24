Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

