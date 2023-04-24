Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

CP opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

