Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

