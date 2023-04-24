Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Get AC Immune alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AC Immune Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.