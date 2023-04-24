Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

