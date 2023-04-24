Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted by BWS Financial

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $67.56.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

