Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of PWR opened at $165.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

