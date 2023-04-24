Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

