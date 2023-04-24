Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.