Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.