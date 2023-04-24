Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

FITB opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

