Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $13,935,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

