Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Decreased by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $124.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

