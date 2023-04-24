Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.87. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $33.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.02 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

Lam Research stock opened at $517.19 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.