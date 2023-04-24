Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

