Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $160.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

