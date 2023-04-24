QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.71 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

