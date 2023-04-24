Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 299 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 169,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.