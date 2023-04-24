Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

