Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile



CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

