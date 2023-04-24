Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,388 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

