Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,410 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.2 %

SEE stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.