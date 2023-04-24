Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 327 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

