Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,013 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart Price Performance

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.



