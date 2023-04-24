Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,278 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.