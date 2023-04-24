Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 698 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $134.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

