Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $253.13.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

