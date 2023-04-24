Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.2 %

WST opened at $365.88 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $369.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

