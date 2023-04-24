Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CWST opened at $88.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.